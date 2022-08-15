Lights, Camera, Résumé!

It used to be the domain of actors and models, but in 2022 it seems it is now needed by everyone.

No, we’re not talking about teeth whitening or dieting by getting a tapeworm, but the professional headshot.

Everyone with a LinkedIn account or business Instagram page knows the importance of having an appealing profile pic and one man in America is on a quest to make sure the days of the one-armed, badly angled selfies are a thing of the past.

Meet Peter Hurley. Peter is not a photographer (even though he is), he is a self-appointed “facial conveyance strategist.”

And what is the difference between a photographer and a facial conveyance strategist, well by the looks of his website about $1000 per session.

Yes, for the price of $2110 you can have a sit-down session with him, and if any of the photos' appeal for $420 you can use them on your LinkedIn, Instagram, or even your Myspace page if you are one of the few who still can’t let go.

And what makes Peter stand out from the rest of the pack, well that would be his signature move; The Squinch.

Now I was under the assumption that “the squinch” was just something that happened to the front of my trousers that I had to assure passers-by wasn’t anything to be alarmed about, but no, The Squinch™ is the move in professional headshots.

To master The Squinch™, it is simply raising your lower eyelids slightly to look like you are kind of squinting, but not furrowing the brow.

In the world of photography, it is akin to Joey from Friends and his “Smell the fart” acting technique.

It is strong, it is subtle, it is The Squinch™.