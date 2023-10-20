The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Light Plane Crash Near Melbourne Injures Seven People

Light Plane Crash Near Melbourne Injures Seven People

Seven people have been hospitalised after a light plane crashed southwest of Melbourne.

The plane was taking off from Barwon Heads airport near Geelong about 8am on Friday when it came off the runway.

The pilot made an emergency landing nearby in Connewarre, police said.

Paramedics treated 17 people at the scene, including the pilot, with seven patients taken to hospital.

A man in his 30s was flown to The Alfred in Melbourne with upper body injuries, while another three were taken to a Geelong hospital with other serious injuries.

They are all in a stable condition, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

Another three passengers were hospitalised for further assessments.

Investigations into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing, a police spokesman said.

AAP with The Project. 

Confusing Parking Sign In Bondi Leaves Aussies With Massive Headache
NEXT STORY

Confusing Parking Sign In Bondi Leaves Aussies With Massive Headache

Advertisement

Related Articles

Confusing Parking Sign In Bondi Leaves Aussies With Massive Headache

Confusing Parking Sign In Bondi Leaves Aussies With Massive Headache

A social media user has snapped a picture of a highly confusing parking sign in Sydney’s Bondi Junction, leaving many people with a “headache.”
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Used To Pee Himself Onstage Because He Was 'Wet Anyway'

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Used To Pee Himself Onstage Because He Was 'Wet Anyway'

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has admitted he used to pee his pants onstage during gigs because he was ‘wet anyway’.
Man Arrested After Pretending To Be Mannequin In Shop Window To Sneak Into Stores After Hours

Man Arrested After Pretending To Be Mannequin In Shop Window To Sneak Into Stores After Hours

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Poland after he was caught posing as a shop mannequin to remain in a shopping centre after hours to allegedly steal clothes.
Dolly Parton Reveals Reason She Sleeps With Makeup On In Case Of An Emergency

Dolly Parton Reveals Reason She Sleeps With Makeup On In Case Of An Emergency

Country music icon Dolly Parton has revealed that she never takes off her makeup before bed, and has been doing this since the 80s.
US Cartoon ‘Chip Chilla' Slammed For Being A Rip-Off Of Bluey

US Cartoon ‘Chip Chilla' Slammed For Being A Rip-Off Of Bluey

A new American cartoon, Chip Chilla, created by a right-wing media company, has been slammed for being a "blatant Bluey knock-off" for conservatives.