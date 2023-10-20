Light Plane Crash Near Melbourne Injures Seven People

The plane was taking off from Barwon Heads airport near Geelong about 8am on Friday when it came off the runway.

The pilot made an emergency landing nearby in Connewarre, police said.

Paramedics treated 17 people at the scene, including the pilot, with seven patients taken to hospital.

A man in his 30s was flown to The Alfred in Melbourne with upper body injuries, while another three were taken to a Geelong hospital with other serious injuries.

They are all in a stable condition, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

Another three passengers were hospitalised for further assessments.

Investigations into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing, a police spokesman said.

AAP with The Project.