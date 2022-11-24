Life Stories Of The Deceased Live On Through QR Codes On Their Gravestones

A group of friends in Cork have launched the company ‘The Story Of’, which works with the loved ones of the deceased to make sure their legacy continues.

Company co-founder, Judie Russell, said gravestones only provide a limited amount of space for information.

"It is like they (the deceased) come to life. Their photographs, their story, their biography.

Whatever they want to add,” Russell told Newstalk Breakfast.

“I suppose we have two groups. We have got th e living people. So, I have created a profile for my Mum, with my Mum. She has lots of videos about the lessons she would like to pass on.”

"Or then you create one for people who have already passed. So, one of the other co-founders has one for his (Late) grandfather and the QR code is already on his gravestone in Cork. "

The company works with the families to gather the information, photos and videos of their loved ones, so visitors to the grave can learn about the deceased’s life story.

It also gives families the opportunity to digitise memories of older relatives before they are lost. "When older people are given space to reminisce on their lives, it can be of huge benefit to their mental health,” Russell added.

“Also, studies have shown that when children learn family stories, it creates a shared history and strengthens emotional bonds."