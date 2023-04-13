License Plate Sold At Auction For Ridiculous $22 Million

I’ve seen some killer personalised license plates in my time. From ‘VLAD THE’ on an Impala to ‘I FARTN’ and ‘OL M8TE’, each one funnier than the last, helping to brighten my day as I take the mind-numbingly boring commute to work.

These champions are spending a little bit more money not just to make their car cooler, but also put a smile on the face of their fellow motorists.

But how much money is too much to spend on a license plate? Two hundred dollars? Five hundred dollars? A thousand? Well, how about over 22 million dollars? That’s what one person spends at a charity auction in Dubai.

The money raised at the auction went to “1 Billion Meals Endowment”, which is a UAE organisation that aims to create a long-term, sustainable approach to helping those in need.

A number plate featuring just the number ‘7’ sold for 55 million dirhams, beating the previous record in 2008, which was a number plate featuring just the number ‘1’. I guess seven is better than one, seven is lucky, but one is number one, but this time it’s number 2 and now seven is number one; I’m confused.

But it’s a crazy amount of cash regardless, and it’s just a number; it’s not even a cool number plate like ‘XTREME’, ‘SUPERMN’ or ‘ASTRAYA’, so obviously a complete waste of money.

Image: Instagram @emiratesauction