Liberal Senator Marise Payne Announces Retirement From Federal Politics

The former foreign minister released a statement on Friday morning, stating it was 'an extraordinary honour' to represent a community in federal parliament.

"It is an extraordinary honour to be elected to represent one's community in the federal parliament," Payne said.

"To have had the privilege to have served as long as I have, and in the process to have become Australia's longest serving female senator in history, is something of which I am very proud."

Opposition Senate Leader, Simon Birmingham, congratulated Senator Payne for her service.

"Personally, I could not have asked for a better friend or more trustworthy confidante throughout my senate career," he said.

"Through tumultuous times, Marise led Australia's international engagement, including the regional support necessitated by COVID-19, the coordinated international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the repatriation of thousands from Afghanistan."

"Again and again, Marise has shown her respect for the institution of the senate, the primacy of the parliament and the unique role of each parliamentarian."

Payne first joined the Senate in 1997 as a replacement for Bob Woods.

She was elected to a full term in 2001 before being relected a further four times.

With AAP.