The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Liberal Senator Marise Payne Announces Retirement From Federal Politics

Liberal Senator Marise Payne Announces Retirement From Federal Politics

Australia's longest-serving female senator, Marise Payne, has announced she will retire from politics at the end of September.

The former foreign minister released a statement on Friday morning, stating it was 'an extraordinary honour' to represent a community in federal parliament. 

"It is an extraordinary honour to be elected to represent one's community in the federal parliament," Payne said.

"To have had the privilege to have served as long as I have, and in the process to have become Australia's longest serving female senator in history, is something of which I am very proud."

Opposition Senate Leader, Simon Birmingham, congratulated Senator Payne for her service.

"Personally, I could not have asked for a better friend or more trustworthy confidante throughout my senate career," he said.

"Through tumultuous times, Marise led Australia's international engagement, including the regional support necessitated by COVID-19, the coordinated international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the repatriation of thousands from Afghanistan."

"Again and again, Marise has shown her respect for the institution of the senate, the primacy of the parliament and the unique role of each parliamentarian."

Payne first joined the Senate in 1997 as a replacement for Bob Woods.

She was elected to a full term in 2001 before being relected a further four times.

With AAP.

Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class
NEXT STORY

Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

Advertisement

Related Articles

Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

Concerned Person Called Police To Report A Mass Murder Only To Discover It Was A Yoga Class

A concerned member of the public called the police to report a "mass killing" in Lincolnshire, England, after seeing many "people lying on the floor", only for the authorities to interrupt a yoga class.
Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

With more blockbuster films exceeding a run time of well over two hours, calls are growing to bring back intermissions.
ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have launched legal action against Australia's biggest superannuation fund for failing to consolidate the accounts of 90,000 members, costing them $69 million.
US Vegan Fast Food Chain Mr Charlie’s To Open First Australian Store In Sydney

US Vegan Fast Food Chain Mr Charlie’s To Open First Australian Store In Sydney

US fast food chain Mr Charlie’s, which has been dubbed the vegan version of McDonald’s, is opening its first store in Australia.
That '70s Show Actor Danny Masterson Jailed For 30 Years

That '70s Show Actor Danny Masterson Jailed For 30 Years

A judge has sentenced That '70s Show star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.