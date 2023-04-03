The Project

Liberal Party Look For An Image Makeover After Primary Vote Plunges

As the Labor government became the first to win an opposition seat in a by-election in more than a century, the Liberal party is licking its wounds.

And the hits keep on coming.

The latest Newspoll shows the coalition's primary vote has plunged to its lowest level since September, while Anthony Albanese extends his lead as preferred Prime Minister.

As the Liberal party looks for an image makeover, Jason Wood, one of only two Liberal MPs left in metro Melbourne, says it's all about the sell.

"I spoke to Peter Dutton and said we need to be out there selling you, and our colleagues need to be out there selling you," he told RN Breakfast Radio.

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton insists he will remain in the top job and rebuild the party.

"Who do you replace him with if you're going to replace him?" Senator Jacqui Lambie said on The Today Show.

