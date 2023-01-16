Liberal MP Wants Australia Day To Be Protected By Law Which Would Mean A Plebiscite To Change The Date

Queensland MP Henry Pike has drafted the legislation, which would see January 26 as the date of Australia, and it could only be changed via. National plebiscite.

The proposal would also see voters given a choice to vote for January 26 or an alternative day.

Pike said he wanted to prevent the date from being changed just because it was ‘fashionable’.

Advocates of changing the date say that the celebration on January 26 is disrespectful to First Nations Australia as the day represents disruption and dispossession of their culture.

ANZAC day is protested in state legislation, which means it cannot be changed.