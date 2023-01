Capaldi performed at BBC’s Hogmanay celebrations on New Year’s Eve.

A fan then commented on one of his TikToks, “Lewis, my dad saw you on TV and thought you were Susan Boyle.”

The “Someone You Loved” singer posted a video response to the comment, joking that the comparison was a “great start to the new year.”

The caption read, “I dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s.”