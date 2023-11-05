Levi’s Boss Says Never Put Jeans In The Washing Machine And Wash Them In The Shower Instead

We’ve all had that experience when buying jeans where the shop assistant will tell you to put your jeans in the freezer to wash them to prolong the life of the denim.

The CEO of Levi’s has reiterated this sentiment and said that “true denim heads” will never put their jeans into a washing machine.

"I never said don’t wash your jeans," he told CNBC. He explained that you should wear them in the shower and scrub them down with soap while you’re wearing them.

"True denim heads, people that really love their denim, will tell you to never put your denim into a washing machine. So that’s what I do.

"If I drop some curry on my jeans, I’m gonna clean it. But I’ll spot clean it. And if they get really gross you know, if I’ve been out sweating or something and they get really gross, I’ll wash them in the shower."

But during the interview with CNBC, Bergh explained that he had more of an aversion to washing machines in general.

He believes that using a washing machine increases the carbon footprint of clothes.

An Oxfam report has said that making a pair of jeans costs 33.4kg of carbon dioxide. The research revealed that emissions produced manufacturing jeans owned by adults in the UK is similar to flying a plane around the globe 2,372 times.

“Buying one pair of second hand jeans a year instead of brand new would lead to a reduction in emissions comparable to travelling 3 billion fewer miles in a petrol car or 365 times less round the world in a plane,” Oxfam stated on their website.