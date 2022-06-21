Lettuce Shortage Reaches New Low, As Diner Shares A ‘Lettuce Surcharge’ On Their Bill

We’ve all seen the rising costs of petrol and now lettuce, with restaurants turning to cabbage and spinach for replacements as the watery leaves start to resemble the price of gold.

However, an Aussie radio host has shared the shock they experienced when they noticed they had been charged an additional fee for the lettuce in their meal.

3AW Breakfast radio hosts Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft posted a photo of a receipt from a Chinese restaurant to their Twitter account.

Amid the orders — totalling more than $386 of scallops, soft pot, prawn toast, peking duck and peppered beef — there was a single order for san choi bao. Below it there was another charge – a lettuce cup for $1.

https://twitter.com/RossAndRussel/status/1538630852904570880

However many of the replies were actually focused on the exorbitant price of other menu items that the host had ordered.

Forget the lettuce: $45 for half a duck?” one user Tweeted.

So next time you go to a restaurant, maybe double check if they are thinking of adding a little extra for any lettuce you may order.