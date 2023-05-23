The Project

Letter Tells Toorak Residents They Are ‘Too Wealthy’ And Need To Share Their Property

Residents in one of Australia’s wealthiest suburbs have been warned they are “too wealthy” and need to share it with others.

A letter was distributed in Toorak, in Melbourne’s south-east, telling residents it was their “responsibility” to share their wealth.

“You're too wealthy, and that's harming a lot of people,” the letter said.

“Millions of people are struggling to pay their rents, mortgages, energy bills and to afford healthy food.

“They don't have enough because you and others like you have too much.”

The letter goes on to say “history teaches us that wealth inequality breeds resentment and anger among people who are not wealthy”.

“If we reach a point where those feelings boil over, then we’ll see unrest and violence which will endanger everyone of us.

The letter then says the recipient can help fix inequality by “giving away a substantial portion of your wealth”.

Three steps are then outlined.

“Give any investment properties you own to the people currently renting them”.

“Give any holiday houses you own to long-term renters”.

“If you household has more cars than licensed drivers, give away the extra cars”.

The letter is then signed off “from your concerned friends”.

A photo of one of the letters was posted on Twitter by a recipient and was met with derision from commenters.

However, some also questioned its authenticity and if it was a hoax.

