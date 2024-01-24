Lego Announces New Peppa Pig Duplo And Theme Park Attraction Sets

The lucrative three-way deal between the Lego Group, Merlin Entertainment and Hasbro will see Peppa and her family appear in Duplo sets for toddlers, with the Peppa product range set to debut soon.

Launching later this year in Denmark and Germany, the theme park attractions include a Peppa Pig area within Legoland in Billund, Denmark and an entire Peppa Pig Park in Gunzberg, Germany, next to the Legoland Deutschland Park.

“Peppa Pig is hugely popular and Lego fans have been asking us to do a partnership for years,” said Roberta Cardazzo, design manager at the Lego Group.

“It was only natural that the world’s most popular pig needed to come to life in buildable LEGO sets, so we are excited to finally make that happen with the amazing team at Hasbro.”

The deal comes as Peppa Pig celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, airing in more than 180 countries since its inception and becoming a multibillion-dollar franchise.