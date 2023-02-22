LEGO Announces New Diverse Characters To Ensure Kids Feel More Included.

The new LEGO characters are part of the revamped ‘Friends’ line, now including a range of diverse characters to better reflect kids’ real-life experiences through play.

In an announcement released by the company, the brand new universe includes characters “of multiple skin tones, cultures, physical and non-visible disabilities, and neurodiversity”.

The new set will also feature characters with limb differences, Downs Syndrome, anxiety, vitiligo, and a dog with a wheelchair.

"The relaunch answers a call for change that real kids desire to see in their toys and the content they watch. New characters feel, express, and acknowledge a range of emotions similar to those of today’s kids, helping them relate to and explore their mental well-being through play," the company wrote in its announcement.

Having conducted a survey of children aged six to 12 during the design phase, polling kids about their friendships, daily emotions and toy preferences, the LEGO Group reportedly found that 70 per cent of kids want their toys to be represented beyond “smiley or happy”.

Instead, kids want their toys to show more realistic expressions.

"It's really important to us that children feel seen," Executive Producer Courtney Arumugam said at an NYC pop-up. "It was really important for us that our characters are flawed."

The new line of toys will also be accompanied by a YouTube series and according to Arumugam, all scripts for the show are vetted by a team of child psychologists.