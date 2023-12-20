The Project

Lego Announce New Twilight Set Based On The Cullen Family Home

Lego has announced its first-ever Twilight set, with the toymaker set to release a fan-created replica of the iconic Cullen family home, to the delight of Twihards everywhere.

The set was created by Lego and Twilight fan Nick Micheels, aka LobsterThermidor, and was one of seven successful entries submitted through the community voted Lego Ideas platform. 

The initial Cullen house entry was described as being “filled with Easter eggs from the books and movies” and comes equipped with mini figurines of Bella, Edward, Jacob and an “extraordinarily pale” Carlisle. 

Although it is unclear if there will be any additions to the entry, the initial post told fans of the franchise to look out for a brick-built werewolf for Jacob transformations, custom printed book cover tiles and a baseball bat and glove, for vampire baseball games. 

The intricate 2,995 piece set also includes Edward’s piano, Carlisle’s personal library-turned-infirmary to stitch up Bella’s wounds and no beds, because, of course, vampires don’t sleep. 

