Legendary Human Reveals Secret Feature On Baby Nappies

Nappies, what did we do before they existed? I assume we just potty train from birth, which wouldn't have been easy considering babies don't have any language skills - let alone a sense of self.

Since the disposable diaper was invented, parenting has become even easier; it's one of the great parenting tools up there with the baby bouncer and the baby hoverboard.

Well, it turns out every diaper has had a secret feature right under our noses; maybe we just didn't notice it because we were smelling so much baby poo.

TikTok user @helen_motherhood posted a video with the tag 'Every Mom Should Know About This' showing two hidden flaps right at the bottom of the diaper that you can fold out. These are supposedly there to prevent blowouts.

If you are a parent, you know how bad a blowout can be; they usually happen at the worst time, on the bus or while you're auditioning for your child to be a baby model.

The video has gone absolutely positively viral, with over nine hundred thousand views at the time of writing.

So it seems a fair few people didn't know about this undisclosed diaper detail. Checking the comments, a lot of people are amazed, while some smartypants already knew about the feature.

I will definitely be using this feature next time I change my child's diaper, anything to stop the blowouts.