Legally Blonde Prequel Series Set To Release On Amazon Prime

Witherspoon teased the new series on social media, with a video dressed head to toe in Elle Woods’ signature pink style.

Accompanied by a handbag-sized chihuahua, Witherspoon performed the bend and snap, the move made famous in the original 2001 movie, before unveiling the title of the prequel, Elle.

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl,” Witherspoon wrote on social media.

“All of you are going to get to know her, next year on Prime Video. I’M SO EXCITED!”

Elle is set to follow a high-school-age Elle Woods “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love.”

Few details are known about the series, which will be produced by Witherspoon’s production company produced by Hello Sunshine.

“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series!” Witherspoon said in a statement. “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!”