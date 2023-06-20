Legalise Cannabis Party Making Push In NSW, VIC And WA To Legalise Personal Cannabis Use

The Legalise Cannabis Party are set to introduce a bill simultaneously to three Australian state parliaments to legalise the personal use of cannabis.

Legalise Cannabis NSW MP Jeremy Buckingham explained the legislation would make it legal for adults to possess and share cannabis and for a household to grow up to six plants, according to the Australian Associated Press.

"It's time to take cannabis supply and quality control out of the hands of organised crime and make the needs of the community, patients and consumers a priority," he said.

"Prohibition has failed, cost taxpayers billions, choked our courts unnecessarily," Mr Buckingham said.

"It's now time for sensible and responsible cannabis law reform, which the majority of Australians now support."

People under 18 years of age would not be allowed to access cannabis, with a ban still in place for people driving under the influence of marijuana.

Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP Rachel Payne said cannabis laws disproportionately criminalised young people, indigenous people and culturally diverse communities.

"These laws currently cause real harm to marginalised groups, and we should as a society come together to do something about it," she said.

"It's time our governments reformed outdated laws in line with community expectations."