The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Leg-Lengthening Surgery Growing Popular Amongst Men In The U.S.

Leg-Lengthening Surgery Growing Popular Amongst Men In The U.S.

A new surgery trend is on the rise in America, and it's affecting our short kings.

More and more short men in America are getting limb-lengthening surgery, with a recent boom in the procedure.

According to Dr Shahab Mahboubian, there is currently a rise in leg-lengthening surgery amongst men in the States, he told NBC News.

The surgery costs thousands of dollars and causes excruciating pain, but it's still not deterring those from wanting to be slightly taller.

Dr Mahboubian explained that the boom in surgery is due to some men being fed up with "short jokes".

"I even have 60-, 65-year-old guys that have come to me to undergo the procedure because it just doesn't stop. The 'short' jokes keep going on, and they feel inferior," he said.

Dr Mahboubian said he expects to perform 50 stature-lengthening operations this year, more than double the 20 he did three years ago.

One of Dr Mahboubian's patients, 26-year-old Alex, spent an estimated US$100,000 (AU$149,762) on the entire surgery and recovery to increase his height from 5'8" to 5'10".

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean
NEXT STORY

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

As dog owners, we have hundreds of photos of our furry little angels sleeping in different positions.
Taylor Swift Is Rumoured To Be Dating F1 Champion, Fernando Alonso

Taylor Swift Is Rumoured To Be Dating F1 Champion, Fernando Alonso

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has responded to rumours he's secretly dating Taylor Swift, and now we have even more questions.
Research Shows That World's Greatest Food, Hot Chips, May Lead To Depression

Research Shows That World's Greatest Food, Hot Chips, May Lead To Depression

Hot chippies are the comfort food for many, but a recent study shows that there is a link between poor mental health and regular fried food consumption.
“Work Is Not Meant To Be Fun,” According To One Boss, Who We Definitely Don't Want To Work For

“Work Is Not Meant To Be Fun,” According To One Boss, Who We Definitely Don't Want To Work For

Reddit users were outraged at a sign posted anonymously to the forum which read, “Work is not meant to be fun”.
Adele and James Corden In Tears During Final-Ever Carpool Karaoke As They Reveal All About Their Tough Times

Adele and James Corden In Tears During Final-Ever Carpool Karaoke As They Reveal All About Their Tough Times

In the final Carpool Karaoke, mega popstar Adele broke down in tears as she shared details about her divorce with James Corden.