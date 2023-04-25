Leg-Lengthening Surgery Growing Popular Amongst Men In The U.S.

More and more short men in America are getting limb-lengthening surgery, with a recent boom in the procedure.

According to Dr Shahab Mahboubian, there is currently a rise in leg-lengthening surgery amongst men in the States, he told NBC News.

The surgery costs thousands of dollars and causes excruciating pain, but it's still not deterring those from wanting to be slightly taller.

Dr Mahboubian explained that the boom in surgery is due to some men being fed up with "short jokes".

"I even have 60-, 65-year-old guys that have come to me to undergo the procedure because it just doesn't stop. The 'short' jokes keep going on, and they feel inferior," he said.

Dr Mahboubian said he expects to perform 50 stature-lengthening operations this year, more than double the 20 he did three years ago.

One of Dr Mahboubian's patients, 26-year-old Alex, spent an estimated US$100,000 (AU$149,762) on the entire surgery and recovery to increase his height from 5'8" to 5'10".