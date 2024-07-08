Left Alliance Unexpectedly Wins Second Round Of French Election

Voters on Sunday delivered a major setback for Marine Le Pen's nationalist, eurosceptic National Rally (RN), which opinion polls had predicted would win the second-round ballot but ended up in the third spot, according to pollsters' projections.

The results were also a blow for centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who called the snap election to clarify the political landscape after his ticket took a battering at the hands of the RN in European Parliament elections last month.

He ended up with a hugely fragmented parliament, in what is set to weaken France's role in the European Union and elsewhere abroad and make it hard for anyone to push through a domestic agenda.

The election will leave parliament divided in three big groups - the left, centrists, and the far right - with hugely different platforms and no tradition at all of working together.

What comes next is uncertain.

The RN has worked under Le Pen to shed a historic reputation for racism and antisemitism. However, many in French society still view its France-first stance and surging popularity with alarm.

The awkward leftist alliance - which the hard left, Greens and Socialists hastily put together before the vote - was far from having an absolute majority of 289 seats in the 577-seat assembly.

The left and centrist alliances cooperated after the first round of voting last week by pulling scores of candidates from three-way races to build a unified anti-RN vote.

For the RN, the result was a far cry from weeks during which opinion polls consistently projected it would win comfortably.

With AAP.