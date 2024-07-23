LeBron James To Be USA Flag Bearer At Olympic Opening Ceremony

James is chasing his fourth Olympic medal, and becomes the third basketballer (but the first men’s player) to bear the flag for Team USA at the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee decided to implement a male and female flag bearer to increase gender parity at the Games in 2020. The female flag bearer for the US will be revealed later this week.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said after being told of his role on Monday.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians, and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

The flagbearers are voted for by the Olympians, with team captains casting the vote.

Steph Curry voted for James on behalf of the basketball team, saying James was “worthy of the honour” in his nomination video.

“He has represented what it means to be excellent both on and off the court in his commitment to service and to uplifting the community in all ways that he knows how has been a lifelong passion. And the work speaks for itself.”

Australia’s flag bearers have yet to be announced, but champion paddler Jess Fox is tipped to be the one to house the Australian flag.