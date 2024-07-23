The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

LeBron James To Be USA Flag Bearer At Olympic Opening Ceremony

LeBron James To Be USA Flag Bearer At Olympic Opening Ceremony

Team USA has voted basketball superstar LeBron James to be the male flag bearer at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

James is chasing his fourth Olympic medal, and becomes the third basketballer (but the first men’s player) to bear the flag for Team USA at the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee decided to implement a male and female flag bearer to increase gender parity at the Games in 2020. The female flag bearer for the US will be revealed later this week.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said after being told of his role on Monday.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians, and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

The flagbearers are voted for by the Olympians, with team captains casting the vote.

Steph Curry voted for James on behalf of the basketball team, saying James was “worthy of the honour” in his nomination video.

“He has represented what it means to be excellent both on and off the court in his commitment to service and to uplifting the community in all ways that he knows how has been a lifelong passion. And the work speaks for itself.”

Australia’s flag bearers have yet to be announced, but champion paddler Jess Fox is tipped to be the one to house the Australian flag.

Tortoise Causes Train Delays After Walking Onto Tracks
NEXT STORY

Tortoise Causes Train Delays After Walking Onto Tracks

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Tortoise Causes Train Delays After Walking Onto Tracks

    Tortoise Causes Train Delays After Walking Onto Tracks

    A tortoise has sparked train delays in the U.K., after it made its way onto the tracks.
    Rumours Swirl Lady Gaga To Perform At Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Rumours Swirl Lady Gaga To Perform At Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Lady Gaga has been spotted in Paris, sparking rumours she will be performing at the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 26.
    Royals Post Prince George's Photo To Celebrate 11th Birthday

    Royals Post Prince George's Photo To Celebrate 11th Birthday

    Prince George has been pictured in a new photograph taken by his mother, Kate, to celebrate his 11th Birthday.
    Australian Woman Allegedly Gang Raped In Paris Days Before Olympics Begin

    Australian Woman Allegedly Gang Raped In Paris Days Before Olympics Begin

    French police are investigating the alleged gang rape of an Australian tourist in Paris just days before the Olympics begin.
    ‘Suits’ Is Heading to L.A. In A New Spin-Off ‘Suits: L.A.’

    ‘Suits’ Is Heading to L.A. In A New Spin-Off ‘Suits: L.A.’

    Everyone brush up on your legal knowledge because ‘Suits’ is returning, but this time it’s heading to L.A..