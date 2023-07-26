Lebron James' Son Bronny Stable After Going Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Basketball

Lebron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny has been hospitalised in stable condition after he went into cardiac arrest while practising basketball at the University of Southern California (USC).

A family spokesperson said medical staff had treated ‘Bronny’ on-site after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning, local time.

He was transported to hospital, where he is now in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information," the family spokesman said.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."