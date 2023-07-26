The Project

Lebron James' Son Bronny Stable After Going Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Basketball

Lebron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny has been hospitalised in stable condition after he went into cardiac arrest.

Lebron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny has been hospitalised in stable condition after he went into cardiac arrest while practising basketball at the University of Southern California (USC).

A family spokesperson said medical staff had treated ‘Bronny’ on-site after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning, local time.

He was transported to hospital, where he is now in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information," the family spokesman said.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Some of the 70 long-finned pilot whales stranded on a West Australian beach have died, after an overnight vigil by wildlife experts.
A senate inquiry into Australia's consent laws has heard from a number of prominent advocates and support services on the first day of hearings.
As Australia scrambles for a solution to a crippling housing crisis, the CFMEU is proposing a massive tax hike on big business.
Tired of waiting for the city to step in and end reckless drivers, a resident of Maryland in the U.S. decided to take the matter into their own hands and erect fake speed cameras to deter commuters in a rush.
After two years, five continents and countless feather boas, the popstars Love On Tour has finally come to a close.