LeBron James Posts Video Of Son, Bronny, Playing The Piano After He Suffered Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James, who less than a week ago suffered cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, is seen playing piano in a video posted by his father LeBron James.

The 18-year-old son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday and placed in intensive care. He was released on Thursday.

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great!" LeBron James said in a video posted to Instagram.

"YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that!... We're here right with you every step of the way!"

James called his eldest son a "man of many talents" in the short video.

LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has expressed interest in one day playing alongside his son in the NBA before his stellar career comes to a close.

The incident comes a year after USC centre Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during practice after suffering heart failure. Iwuchukwu was revived by team's medical staff and played last season after recovering.

It is also reminiscent of an incident in January, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and television audience. Hamlin, who spent days in the hospital recovering, plans to play again this season.

Doctors offered no word of if or when Bronny James would return to the basketball court but indicated his recovery so far has been encouraging.

With APP.

Image: Getty/Instagram/LeBron James

