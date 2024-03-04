The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player To Reach 40,000 Points

LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player To Reach 40,000 Points

LeBron James has become the first NBA player to surpass 40,000 points.

James reached an incredible milestone against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

He came into the game needing just nine points to secure the 40,000, and it took him until just the second quarter to reach it.

Despite scoring a team-high of 26 points in the game, it wasn't enough, with the LA Lakers falling to a 124-114 defeat.

"I feel like I'm still that threat out on the floor, and I am still able to do the things that I was doing 10 years ago," James said post-game.

"And some things I was doing 20 years ago, which is weird to say."

In other NBA news, Australian Jaylin Galloway is on his way to the NBA after signing a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The two-year deal means the ex-Sydney Kings forward will split his time with the Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's affiliate club in the G League.

Galloway, who played in the NBA summer league with Minnesota last year, has long been rated an elite prospect.

The deal was made official on Monday morning (AEDT), and Galloway has already flown to the USA to link up with the Bucks, who sit third on the eastern conference standings.

With AAP.

Passenger Shocked To Find Out Vegan Meal On Flight Is Just A Banana
NEXT STORY

Passenger Shocked To Find Out Vegan Meal On Flight Is Just A Banana

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Passenger Shocked To Find Out Vegan Meal On Flight Is Just A Banana

    Passenger Shocked To Find Out Vegan Meal On Flight Is Just A Banana

    One vegan traveller was left disappointed after their onboard breakfast consisted of just one banana.
    Kookaburra Spotted Living In The Wild In Suffolk, England

    Kookaburra Spotted Living In The Wild In Suffolk, England

    A Kookaburra has made itself quite at home in the English countryside, taking up residence in Suffolk.
    Donald Trump Confuses Joe Biden and Barack Obama Again

    Donald Trump Confuses Joe Biden and Barack Obama Again

    Donald Trump has confused Barack Obama for Joe Biden during a rally in Virginia, prompting queries about whether the Republican presidential candidate is fit to run for the 2024 election.
    Supermarket Shelves Wiped Of Soft Drinks Amid Shortage Of Carbon Dioxide

    Supermarket Shelves Wiped Of Soft Drinks Amid Shortage Of Carbon Dioxide

    A carbon dioxide (co2) shortage has resulted in supermarket shelves stripped bare of fizzy drinks.
    Lufthansa Looks To Charge Passengers Extra For Meals With Dietary Requirements

    Lufthansa Looks To Charge Passengers Extra For Meals With Dietary Requirements

    German airline Lufthansa is looking to charge passengers extra for meals with dietary restrictions.