LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player To Reach 40,000 Points

James reached an incredible milestone against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

He came into the game needing just nine points to secure the 40,000, and it took him until just the second quarter to reach it.

Despite scoring a team-high of 26 points in the game, it wasn't enough, with the LA Lakers falling to a 124-114 defeat.

"I feel like I'm still that threat out on the floor, and I am still able to do the things that I was doing 10 years ago," James said post-game.

"And some things I was doing 20 years ago, which is weird to say."

In other NBA news, Australian Jaylin Galloway is on his way to the NBA after signing a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The two-year deal means the ex-Sydney Kings forward will split his time with the Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's affiliate club in the G League.

Galloway, who played in the NBA summer league with Minnesota last year, has long been rated an elite prospect.

The deal was made official on Monday morning (AEDT), and Galloway has already flown to the USA to link up with the Bucks, who sit third on the eastern conference standings.

With AAP.