Learner Driver Finally Passes Theory Test On 60th Attempt

A learner driver in the UK has finally passed the theory test after 59 failed attempts, spending £1,380 (over $2,600AUD) and around 60 hours on the process.

The individual, who has not been named, broke the record for driving theory test attempts in the UK at a test centre in Redditch. 

According to data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), the record is closely followed by other learners with dozens of attempts across the UK, with one person clocking up 57 tries in East Yorkshire and another racking up 55 in Surrey.

Learner drivers in the UK have to pass a theory test before they can book a practical test, with each theory test attempt costing £23 and taking approximately one hour to complete.

The theory test includes multiple choice questions and hazard perception tests, with a mark of 44 out of 75 required to pass.

Camilla Benitz, managing director of AA Driving School, which has launched a revision app helping learners prepare for the test, said: "There's no doubt it's a tough test and these learners' commitment to passing is amazing."

"Nerves can undoubtedly play a part, as well as making sure you understand what the test will involve before you get there."

Figures published by the Department for Transport show the pass rate for theory tests in the UK has dropped from 65% in 2007-08 to 44% in 2022-23.

