Leaky Pen Frustrates King Charles III During Signing Ceremony In Northern Ireland

While signing a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, the pen the King was using began to leak, causing him to become frustrated.

"Oh God I hate this (pen)!" He said while handing the offending one off to the his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

"Oh, look, it's going everywhere," the Queen Consort replied.

"I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time," Charles said as he walked away.

The King also signed the wrong date, having to confirm with an aide it was September 13, not September 12.

It's the second time the King has shown irritation during a signing ceremony since becoming King.

On Saturday, an irritated Charles repeatedly gestured to an aide to remove an inkwell that had been left on the table he was signing documents on.

Speaking before he was made King, one former aide told Reuters Charles could be fun but was also short-tempered and demanding.