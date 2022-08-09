The Project

Leaked Photos Show Trump Allegedly Disposed Of White House Documents In The Toilet

Written with a sharpie in allegedly Trump’s handwriting, is possible evidence of violations of the Presidential Records Act.

Paper shredders are few and far when you are surrounded by toilet bowls. At least that’s what appears to be more convenient for former U.S President Donald Trump.  

Claims have surfaced ahead of a new book release, with photos leaked published by Axios, showing folded and ripped-up paper, with what appears to be Trump handwriting in a Sharpie pen, said to be his favored pen. 

The photographs were released in advance of the publication of ‘Confidence Man’, a book by the Trump White House correspondent for the New York Times, Maggie Haberman, set for release in October. 

The documents are possible evidence of a violation of the Presidential Records Act.  

Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for the New York Times said “that Mr Trump was discarding documents this way was not widely known within the West Wing, but some aides were aware of the habit, which he engaged in repeatedly”. 

“It was an extension of Trump’s term-long habit of ripping up documents that were supposed to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act,” she said.  

