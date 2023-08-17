Leadership Expert Reveals The ‘Best Way’ To Ask Your Boss For A Pay Rise

Somewhat surprisingly, it’s not about demonstrating your worth.

Simon Sinek has been described as an ‘unshakable optimist’.

He’s a world-renowned inspirational speaker who built his career while working as a marketing consultant, and he has some savvy career advice for you.

Making an appearance on the High Performance podcast, Sinek explained why you should avoid justifying your worth if you’re hoping to earn big bucks.

“The way most people ask for a raise is…I want a 20 per cent raise, I did my research and the average salary on my job is x…my friend gets paid x…I’m doing the same as them so I want to be compensated equally,” Sinek said.

While he’s not against arguing for a fair wage, Sinek said that this focuses on the pay aspect rather than growing within your organisation, which can be off-putting to employers.

Instead, employees who want more money should look at negotiation as a ‘continuum’ of their career to get a substantial pay rise.

The TED talk speaker encouraged others to “stop thinking of their career as an event”.

“Go to your boss in the middle of this continuum [and ask] can you help me figure out a path that gets me to this salary?,” said Sinek.

This question emphasises how you can reach the salary rather than just asking for more money.

While this wordplay may be subtle, Sinek states your boss is more likely to help you towards your desired pay if you take this approach.

The expert also said it’s important to demonstrate your loyalty to your company, which will leave your manager in a position to make one of two possible responses, according to Sinek.

“Now it’s like ‘absolutely I can, I can give it to you today’…or ‘absolutely I can, we’re gonna set some targets that I want you to hit’...”