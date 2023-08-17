The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Leadership Expert Reveals The ‘Best Way’ To Ask Your Boss For A Pay Rise

Leadership Expert Reveals The ‘Best Way’ To Ask Your Boss For A Pay Rise

It’s not always easy to negotiate a pay rise, but one expert has shared the ‘best way’ to ask your boss for more dosh.

Somewhat surprisingly, it’s not about demonstrating your worth.

Simon Sinek has been described as an ‘unshakable optimist’.

He’s a world-renowned inspirational speaker who built his career while working as a marketing consultant, and he has some savvy career advice for you.

Making an appearance on the High Performance podcast, Sinek explained why you should avoid justifying your worth if you’re hoping to earn big bucks.

“The way most people ask for a raise is…I want a 20 per cent raise, I did my research and the average salary on my job is x…my friend gets paid x…I’m doing the same as them so I want to be compensated equally,” Sinek said.

While he’s not against arguing for a fair wage, Sinek said that this focuses on the pay aspect rather than growing within your organisation, which can be off-putting to employers.

Instead, employees who want more money should look at negotiation as a ‘continuum’ of their career to get a substantial pay rise.

The TED talk speaker encouraged others to “stop thinking of their career as an event”.

“Go to your boss in the middle of this continuum [and ask] can you help me figure out a path that gets me to this salary?,” said Sinek.

This question emphasises how you can reach the salary rather than just asking for more money.

While this wordplay may be subtle, Sinek states your boss is more likely to help you towards your desired pay if you take this approach. 

The expert also said it’s important to demonstrate your loyalty to your company, which will leave your manager in a position to make one of two possible responses, according to Sinek.

“Now it’s like ‘absolutely I can, I can give it to you today’…or ‘absolutely I can, we’re gonna set some targets that I want you to hit’...”

Matildas Smash Viewing Records As Thousands More Gathered At Live Sites Around The Country
NEXT STORY

Matildas Smash Viewing Records As Thousands More Gathered At Live Sites Around The Country

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Matildas Smash Viewing Records As Thousands More Gathered At Live Sites Around The Country

    Matildas Smash Viewing Records As Thousands More Gathered At Live Sites Around The Country

    The Matildas' history-making clash against England has smashed Australian viewing records.
    World Aquatics Offers New ‘Open’ Category For Transgender Swimmers

    World Aquatics Offers New ‘Open’ Category For Transgender Swimmers

    World Aquatics has become the first major sports federation to introduce an open category providing transgender swimmers the opportunity to compete at World Cup level.
    Matildas Call For Better Funding For Women's Football After Historic World Cup

    Matildas Call For Better Funding For Women's Football After Historic World Cup

    Matildas captain Sam Kerr has called for football to receive its fair share of funding to capitalise on Australia's golden Women's World Cup run.
    Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis

    Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis

    The numbers are sobering when it comes to the Australian housing sector, but it’s time to talk about some solutions.
    Government Unveils New Plan To Reduce Domestic Violence

    Government Unveils New Plan To Reduce Domestic Violence

    The federal government has set targets for ending violence against women and children, including a 25 per cent annual reduction in female victims of intimate partner homicide.