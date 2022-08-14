The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Lawyer For Donald Trump Says Classified Documents Were Returned

Lawyer For Donald Trump Says Classified Documents Were Returned

A lawyer for former US president Donald Trump signed a statement in June that said all classified material held in boxes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence had been returned to the government, the New York Times reports.

The statement was signed after Jay Bratt, a top national security official in the US Department of Justice, visited Trump's South Florida beach club on June 3, the newspaper reported on Saturday.

Bratt met with two Trump lawyers to discuss the handling of classified information during the visit, the newspaper said.

Trump is under federal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it unlawful to spy for another country or mishandle US defence information, including sharing it with people not authorised to receive it, a search warrant made public on Friday showed.

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago this week and removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, according to the Justice Department.

The existence of the Trump lawyer statement suggests that Trump and his team may not have fully disclosed information about classified documents in the former president's residence, the newspaper reported.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the report. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich criticised the FBI search in a statement as an "unprecedented and unnecessary raid" that was part of another "Democrat-fabricated witch hunt".

Budowich did not confirm or deny the New York Times report.

The chairs of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee and the Committee on Oversight and Reform on Saturday asked the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, to review what damage may have been done to national security by Trump's having the highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

AAP with The Project.

Study Confirms mRNA Vaccine Safe In Pregnancy
NEXT STORY

Study Confirms mRNA Vaccine Safe In Pregnancy

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Study Confirms mRNA Vaccine Safe In Pregnancy

    Study Confirms mRNA Vaccine Safe In Pregnancy

    Pregnant women can safely receive COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, ending up with side effects less frequently than people who aren't pregnant, a Canadian study has found.
    Charles praises young's COVID resilience

    Charles praises young's COVID resilience

    The Prince of Wales has praised the "resilience" of young people during the coronavirus pandemic in a message about mental health.
    Steve From Mackay / Whitsunday Has Been Called Out In The Local Paper

    Steve From Mackay / Whitsunday Has Been Called Out In The Local Paper

    Jenny has gone hard on the revenge!
    New Yorkers Completely Unfazed as Man Walks Naked Through Rush-hour Subway Station

    New Yorkers Completely Unfazed as Man Walks Naked Through Rush-hour Subway Station

    It seems nothing can get New Yorkers to bat an eyelid these days.
    Woman Scams Mum Out Of $82-Million Painting

    Woman Scams Mum Out Of $82-Million Painting

    Brazilian woman is arrested for scamming her mum out of millions of dollars worth of paintings and jewellery