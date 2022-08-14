Lawyer For Donald Trump Says Classified Documents Were Returned

The statement was signed after Jay Bratt, a top national security official in the US Department of Justice, visited Trump's South Florida beach club on June 3, the newspaper reported on Saturday.

Bratt met with two Trump lawyers to discuss the handling of classified information during the visit, the newspaper said.

Trump is under federal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it unlawful to spy for another country or mishandle US defence information, including sharing it with people not authorised to receive it, a search warrant made public on Friday showed.

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago this week and removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, according to the Justice Department.

The existence of the Trump lawyer statement suggests that Trump and his team may not have fully disclosed information about classified documents in the former president's residence, the newspaper reported.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the report. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich criticised the FBI search in a statement as an "unprecedented and unnecessary raid" that was part of another "Democrat-fabricated witch hunt".

Budowich did not confirm or deny the New York Times report.

The chairs of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee and the Committee on Oversight and Reform on Saturday asked the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, to review what damage may have been done to national security by Trump's having the highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

AAP with The Project.