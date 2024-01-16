The Project

Lava Flow Slows Down After Houses Were Lost In Icelandic Town Of Grindavík

The lava flow encroaching on a town in Iceland has slowed down two days after a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula erupted.

The town of Grindavík was evacuated after fissures spewing lava developed on the outskirts of the town on Sunday.

Defences that had been built following an eruption in December were not enough to stop the lava flow, which engulfed a number of houses and set them on fire.

But the lava flow has almost stopped, according to officials.

In a televised national address on Saturday, Iceland’s president, Guðni Jóhannesson, said, “When it matters, we stand together”.

“What we all hoped would not happen has happened,” Jóhannesson said.

“We hope that everything will go as well as possible.”

