Lauren Jackson Comes Out Of Retirement, Aged 41, Returning To The Australian National Basketball

Lauren Jackson, one of Australia’s best basketball players, who dominated the WNBA and WNBL since the age of 14, is returning to the court aged 41, after 9-years away from the game.

Suiting up for her fifth World Cup in September, she makes her return to the national. The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup tips off in Sydney on September 22.

Jackson was forced into retirement in March 2016, due to a knee injury, keeping in touch with the game by working behind the scenes with WNBL club Melbourne Boomers.

After joining Albury-Wondonga in the recent NBL season, Jackson earned a call-up to an Australian squad camp in June before impressing in Opals practice matches in New York last month.

“Congratulations Lauren Jackson, you’re going to another World Cup,” Opals coach Sandy Brondello announced via video call. “You should be incredibly proud, Lauren, and I’m incredibly proud because what you did to achieve this is really amazing. It shows a lot about you as a person and your hard work and dedication.”

An emotional Jackson said “There were a lot of emotions when Sandy rang me, I had a bit of a cry to be honest,”

“I have been working my body hard, and I didn’t honestly know if it was going to hold up to my intense training regime, but it has and I’m feeling good.”