Latest Polling Sees Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Tied In Battleground States

While the CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday found no clear leader nationally, Harris had a slight edge taking 50 per cent among likely voters, and Trump taking 49 per cent.

It’s a big improvement for the Democratic ticket, with the previous poll putting President Biden five points down before he exited the race.

Harris and Trump were well matched across the collective battleground states, tied in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Harris leads in Nevada, while Trump leads in North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Harris has an advantage over Trump among women voters who believe she would help women’s interests if elected. Harris is also seen as having the mental and cognitive health to serve as President, an area that Biden trailed in.

Trump has the advantage in other areas, with many feeling they will be financially better off with him leading the country and that he would have stronger border control.

The poll also found that 68 per cent of people think America is ready to elect a Black woman president, while 32 per cent believe the country is not.