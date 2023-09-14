Latest Climate Warning Sounds Alarm For Earth's Near Future

Temperatures in Greece reached the mid-40s, far above the country's August average of 30, with wildfires forcing over 20,000 people to evacuate.

Spain's Catalonia region recorded its highest recorded temperature of 45 degrees, with blazes overwhelming the country's Canary Islands.

Greg Mullins from Climate Council Australia told The Project that extreme weather events are becoming the norm as climate change worsens.

"What we really need to come to terms with is climate change is intensifying all sorts of natural disasters," Mullins said.

Mullins said the devastation seen in the northern hemisphere could very well plague Australia's coming summer.

"Whenever we've come out of a triple La Nina in past years, bad bushfire years immediately off the back of a triple La Nina," he said.

"So it's almost certain we'll have big fires; if they're coupled with heatwaves, they'll be very bad."

Mullins went on to explain that a bad bushfire season could also result in emergency services working at a limited capacity.

"We have to remember on their worst days, emergency services who work miracles every day can't work miracles when they're overwhelmed by the elements."