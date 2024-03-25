Last Lunar Eclipse Of The Year To Be Visible Across Australia Tonight

While it won’t be a total lunar eclipse, this penumbral eclipse will still be pretty spectacular (even if our phones can’t quite capture it).

A penumbral eclipse occurs when certain parts of the Earth are perfectly aligned with the moon and the sun so that the Earth’s shadow - called the penumbra - casts a shadow onto the moon.

If you want to check out the celestial event, which will be the last lunar eclipse until March next year, the best time to view it varies from city to city.

The eclipse will start at about 5.52pm in Queensland, while NSW it will begin at about 6.29pm.

For the ACT, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Victoria, the eclipse will begin between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Those in WA will have to wait until 8.01pm. It’s even more bad news for those in WA, because while the eclipse will last for 30 to 90 minutes in most other states and territories, the eclipse will last for one minute in WA, so be quick!