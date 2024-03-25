The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Last Lunar Eclipse Of The Year To Be Visible Across Australia Tonight

Last Lunar Eclipse Of The Year To Be Visible Across Australia Tonight

A lunar eclipse will be taking place in our skies tonight, and Australia will be able to catch a glimpse of it.

While it won’t be a total lunar eclipse, this penumbral eclipse will still be pretty spectacular (even if our phones can’t quite capture it).

A penumbral eclipse occurs when certain parts of the Earth are perfectly aligned with the moon and the sun so that the Earth’s shadow - called the penumbra - casts a shadow onto the moon.

If you want to check out the celestial event, which will be the last lunar eclipse until March next year, the best time to view it varies from city to city.

The eclipse will start at about 5.52pm in Queensland, while NSW it will begin at about 6.29pm.

For the ACT, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Victoria, the eclipse will begin between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Those in WA will have to wait until 8.01pm. It’s even more bad news for those in WA, because while the eclipse will last for 30 to 90 minutes in most other states and territories, the eclipse will last for one minute in WA, so be quick!

Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World
NEXT STORY

Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

    Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

    If, like me, you read that a couple of times before landing on, “Isn’t that tips?” then you’d be wrong.
    Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

    Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

    A man was left speechless after receiving his SpongeBob SquarePants themed birthday cake.
    US Man Arrested For Continuously Complaining About Son's Homework

    US Man Arrested For Continuously Complaining About Son's Homework

    A man in the US is facing criminal charges after repeatedly calling his son's school to complain about the amount of homework his son was getting.
    Sign On New Korean BBQ Restaurant Serves The Ultimate Revenge To An Ex

    Sign On New Korean BBQ Restaurant Serves The Ultimate Revenge To An Ex

    A soon-to-be opened Korean BBQ restaurant in Melbourne has already got tongues wagging because of a sign out the front.
    KFC Unveils Luxury $900 New Year’s Eve Dinner

    KFC Unveils Luxury $900 New Year’s Eve Dinner

    A KFC restaurant in Dubai has revealed a VIP New Year’s Eve experience that sets diners back up to $900 for dinner with a view of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.