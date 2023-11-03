The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

'Last' Ever Song By The Beatles Labelled A Big Success

'Last' Ever Song By The Beatles Labelled A Big Success

The "last" ever song by all four members of The Beatles has been branded a "qualified success".

Now And Then, written and sung by John Lennon and later developed by the other band members, including George Harrison, was finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr decades after the original recording was made.

The remastered track, which was released on Thursday by Apple, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), is sourced from a Lennon demo and uses technology to extricate and isolate his voice.

The song has been issued as a double A-side single with the band's 1962 debut Love Me Do and there is cover art by US artist Ed Ruscha.

In his review, The Guardian music critic Alexis Petridis awarded the song four stars out of five and called it a "qualified success".

"Advances in technology have solved the problems with Lennon's vocals," he wrote.

"The other potential vocal problem - at 80, McCartney's voice has aged considerably since the remaining Beatles last reconvened - is solved by keeping him low in the mix: you feel his presence rather than notice it directly."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit
NEXT STORY

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit

Advertisement

Related Articles

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit

Billionaire Elon Musk told UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that Artificial Intelligence will bring about a time when "no job is needed", during a sit down at the UK's inaugural AI Summit.
One Of Australia's Most Wanted Arrested In Turkiye

One Of Australia's Most Wanted Arrested In Turkiye

An Australian-raised criminal mastermind arrested in Turkiye might not be extradited, but federal police say they have disrupted the drug trade.
Statement From City Of Bunbury Council Regarding Music Used At Bricknell Memorial Music Shell

Statement From City Of Bunbury Council Regarding Music Used At Bricknell Memorial Music Shell

Music Switched Off At Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell
Woman Forgoes Traditional Baby Shower In Favour Of ‘Nesting Party’

Woman Forgoes Traditional Baby Shower In Favour Of ‘Nesting Party’

A mother who was expecting her third child made a decision to forgo the traditional baby shower and instead rallies her friends to put together a "nesting party".
Perfect Date To Put Christmas Tree Up Revealed As December 3rd

Perfect Date To Put Christmas Tree Up Revealed As December 3rd

With Christmas just over 7 weeks away, experts have revealed the perfect date to put your Christmas tree up is December 3rd.