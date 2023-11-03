'Last' Ever Song By The Beatles Labelled A Big Success

Now And Then, written and sung by John Lennon and later developed by the other band members, including George Harrison, was finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr decades after the original recording was made.

The remastered track, which was released on Thursday by Apple, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), is sourced from a Lennon demo and uses technology to extricate and isolate his voice.

The song has been issued as a double A-side single with the band's 1962 debut Love Me Do and there is cover art by US artist Ed Ruscha.

In his review, The Guardian music critic Alexis Petridis awarded the song four stars out of five and called it a "qualified success".

"Advances in technology have solved the problems with Lennon's vocals," he wrote.

"The other potential vocal problem - at 80, McCartney's voice has aged considerably since the remaining Beatles last reconvened - is solved by keeping him low in the mix: you feel his presence rather than notice it directly."