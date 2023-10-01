The Project

Las Vegas Sphere Opens With First Concert Of U2 Residency

The $3.5 billion venue has officially opened, with the Irish rockers playing the inaugural show of their Vegas residency to a crowd of A-listers.

The Sphere is the world's largest spherical structure, standing at 111 metres high and 157 metres wide, and has an exterior of 1.2 million LED lights. 

The concert hall has been called “the future of music” and inside offers an immersive experience with 160,000 speakers and 260 million video pixels.

The Grammy winning rock band played a two hour show to a crowd of nearly 18,000 attendees, with celebrities Lebron James, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and Paul McCartney in attendance. 

Throughout the performance, the high-tech venue played a variety of imagery of the ocean horizons, sunrises, kaleidoscopic patterns and the band themselves. 

The band played much of their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’ and a slew of other hits, including ‘With or Without You’, ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’ and ‘Beautiful Day’. 

U2’s residency will run for 25 dates through to December 16. 

