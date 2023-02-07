Largest Cinema Chain In The U.S. Now Has Tiered Pricing For Seats

Those who want to sit in the middle of the cinema will have to pay a few dollars more for their choice seat under the ‘Sightline’ tier system.

There will be three pricing tiers; Standard Sightline, Value Sightline and Preferred Sightline.

Standard Sightline offers “seats that are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket”.

Value Sightline requires a free-tier AMC Stubs membership and offers the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than standard sightline seats”.

The top tier is the Premium Sightline, and it is only an extra $1-$2 extra for seats “in the middle of the auditorium”. There is no fee to pick these seats for those who are AMC Stubs A-List members, but that carries a monthly fee of $19.95-$24.95 a month!

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experience-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” Eliot Hamlisch, executive VP and CMO at AMC Theatres, said in a statement.

“While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”