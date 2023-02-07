The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Largest Cinema Chain In The U.S. Now Has Tiered Pricing For Seats

Largest Cinema Chain In The U.S. Now Has Tiered Pricing For Seats

The largest cinema chain in the U.S. is introducing a tiered ticketing system based on a seat’s location.

Those who want to sit in the middle of the cinema will have to pay a few dollars more for their choice seat under the ‘Sightline’ tier system.

There will be three pricing tiers; Standard Sightline, Value Sightline and Preferred Sightline.

Standard Sightline offers “seats that are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket”.

Value Sightline requires a free-tier AMC Stubs membership and offers the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than standard sightline seats”.

The top tier is the Premium Sightline, and it is only an extra $1-$2 extra for seats “in the middle of the auditorium”. There is no fee to pick these seats for those who are AMC Stubs A-List members, but that carries a monthly fee of $19.95-$24.95 a month!

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experience-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” Eliot Hamlisch, executive VP and CMO at AMC Theatres, said in a statement.

“While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

‘Do We Have The Same Boyfriend?’ Facebook Groups On The Rise To Try And Expose Cheating
NEXT STORY

‘Do We Have The Same Boyfriend?’ Facebook Groups On The Rise To Try And Expose Cheating

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘Do We Have The Same Boyfriend?’ Facebook Groups On The Rise To Try And Expose Cheating

    ‘Do We Have The Same Boyfriend?’ Facebook Groups On The Rise To Try And Expose Cheating

    Think your partner is seeing other people? Well, you can join a plethora of Facebook groups to get help from internet detectives.
    Sydney Restaurant Divides Foodies After Charging $10 for “Fancy Jatz” Crackers

    Sydney Restaurant Divides Foodies After Charging $10 for “Fancy Jatz” Crackers

    Upmarket Sydney restaurant Kiln has got foodies arguing over a bold addition to their menu; two Jatz crackers topped with butter and an anchovy.
    Apparently, Your Perfect Lipstick Shade Is Actually The Colour Of Your Nipples

    Apparently, Your Perfect Lipstick Shade Is Actually The Colour Of Your Nipples

    An interesting make-up trend has gone viral, whereby beauty enthusiasts match their lipstick shade to your nipples.
    More and More Aussies Are ‘Smoke Bombing’ And Leaving Events Without Saying Bye

    More and More Aussies Are ‘Smoke Bombing’ And Leaving Events Without Saying Bye

    It’s the perfect way to get home early.
    Awkward Moment JLo Snaps At New Husband Ben Affleck At The Grammys, Sending The Internet Into Chaos

    Awkward Moment JLo Snaps At New Husband Ben Affleck At The Grammys, Sending The Internet Into Chaos

    The 2023 Grammy Awards had some of the most iconic moments in the history of the Grammys, with Kim Petras being the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy award for her collaboration with Sam Smith on ‘Unholy’.