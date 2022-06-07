Large Trial Of Four Day Week (For Full Pay) Begins In The U.K

For any typical employee, it's common to smash out 100% of your 8-hour workload in 6-hours, so you can spend the rest of the day watching Netflix on your phone.

But imagine working for that full 8-hours so you can have a three day weekend!

Well, that's what thousands of U.K. workers have signed up for in the largest trial of its kind. These workers will be trialling the four-day work week.

For six months, 3300 workers from over 70 companies will work a four-day week, aiming to complete 100% of their usual workload. Oh, and they will still receive their full weekly pay!

It's not just office workers in the trial; even a fish and chip restaurant is taking part. This might make you consider bringing Friday fish and chips forward to Thursday, to avoid getting a batch made yesterday before the worker left for their three-day weekend.

The program is being run by not-for-profit 4 Day Week Global, Autonomy, a think tank, and the 4 Day Week U.K. Campaign in partnership with researchers from Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

Sienna O'Rourke, who works Pressure Drop Brewing, who are participating in the trial, told CNN, "The pandemic (has) made us think a great deal about work and how people organise their lives."

"We're doing this to improve the lives of our staff and be part of a progressive change in the world."

However, due to the company's manufacturing requirements, the employees will have less flexibility about when they can and can't work.

Joe O'Connor, CEO of 4 Day Week Global, said that the workers have shown they can work "shorter and smarter."

"As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognising that the new frontier for the competition is quality of life and that reduced-hour, output-focused working is the vehicle to give them a competitive edge," he said in the statement.