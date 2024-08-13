Large Reservoir Of Liquid Water Found On Mars

The Insight Lander has a seismometer, which records vibrations or quakes on the Red Planet, and found "seismic signals" of liquid water.

Mars was previously found to have frozen water at its poles, but this is the first time water in liquid form has been found.

The findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Insight Lander measured the quakes of Mars for four years, before its mission ended in December 2022.

Scientists then analysed the readings, and determined what type of material the waves were passing through based on the speed of travel.

"These are actually the same techniques we use to prospect for water on Earth, or to look for oil and gas," said Professor Michael Manga, from the University of California, Berkeley.

Professor Manga, who was involved in the research, and said water was "the most important molecule in shaping the evolution of a planet", adding that it answered the question "where did all the Martian water go?"

Understanding the Martian water cycle is critical for understanding the evolution of the climate, surface and interior," said lead researcher Dr Vashan Wright, from UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography.