Large Parts Of Victoria To Experience Catastrophic Fire Conditions

Hot weather has hit Victoria early in the day as the state experiences its first catastrophic fire conditions since the Black Summer of 2019-20.

Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia are also alert for extreme fire danger amid heatwave conditions.

In Victoria, 38 schools and 17 early childhood centres have shut down as forecasted conditions include winds of up to 100km/h, possible dry lightning, and thunderstorms.

Hot northerly winds were already moving across the state early on Tuesday, Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan told ABC TV.

He said the mercury hit 29C in Mildura and 27C in Melbourne by 6am, with conditions set to reach low 40s in parts of the northwest.

A catastrophic fire danger rating has been declared for the Wimmera region, with authorities closely watching conditions in Rainbow, Warracknabeal, Minyip, Rupanyup and Murtoa.

"Those communities are of particular concern for firefighters today as conditions will be very, very nasty," Mr Heffernan said.

Extreme fire danger is forecast for the Mallee, a high danger rating for rest of the state except for East Gippsland and a total fire ban in much of the state.

Mr Heffernan said it would be some of the most dangerous grassfire conditions since the Black Summer of 2019-20.

With AAP.

New Wizard Of Oz Precinct Set To Open At Warner Bros. Movie World

