The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Large Parts Of Victoria On High Alert For Extreme Bushfire Conditions

Large Parts Of Victoria On High Alert For Extreme Bushfire Conditions

Over half of Victoria is on high alert for extreme bushfire conditions as crews make inroads on a wild blaze in the state's west.

Extreme fire danger is predicted for six of Victoria's nine weather districts on Wednesday, with temperatures predicted to hit mid-30C to 40C across the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the mercury to top 43C in Mildura in the state's northwest and winds of up to 40km/h.

But Country Fire Authority chief Jason Heffernan said authorities were focused on the nearby Wimmera region, with the fire risk modelled at the upper-end of extreme.

"We will watch the movements in the next couple of days," he told ABC TV on Monday.

"At the moment the models are firming for at least a nasty day in six districts. Half the state is in extreme bushfire rating."

Other weather districts in the firing line are the Mallee, South West, Northern Country, North Central and Central.

Heffernan warned residents in those areas cannot afford to be complacent and particularly urged those who live near bushland or grassland to clean up around the house.

"We need the Victorian communities to be ready for Wednesday," he said.

"The Bayindeen fire burnt under extreme conditions. We saw how quick that fire ran. We saw how far spot fires emerged, some 15km ahead of the main front."

More than 500 firefighters are continuing to battle the Bayindeen blaze, northwest of Ballarat, which has burned more than 19,500 hectares and destroyed six homes.

Sheds and fences have also been lost.

The fire between Raglan and Mount Cole is not yet under control but firefighters have slowed its spread.

With AAP.

Woman Charged Over $1500 For Subway Sandwich
NEXT STORY

Woman Charged Over $1500 For Subway Sandwich

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Woman Charged Over $1500 For Subway Sandwich

    Woman Charged Over $1500 For Subway Sandwich

    A woman from the U.S. was horrified to discover she had been charged $1,010 ($AUD 1,540) for three Subway sandwiches.
    Network 10 Colleagues Of Jesse Baird Establish GoFundMe Page

    Network 10 Colleagues Of Jesse Baird Establish GoFundMe Page

    Network 10 colleagues of Jesse Baird have set up a GoFundMe Page in honour of their former television presenter.
    Stranger’s Kind Note Leaves Mum Of Two At A Café Speechless

    Stranger’s Kind Note Leaves Mum Of Two At A Café Speechless

    A mum was left speechless after a kind stranger left a heartwarming note and paid for her family’s breakfast while dining in a Queensland café.
    Sydney Couple Celebrate Their Nuptials With The Ultimate KFC-Themed Wedding

    Sydney Couple Celebrate Their Nuptials With The Ultimate KFC-Themed Wedding

    A Sydney couple has shared their commitment with themselves and fried chicken with an $80,000 KFC-inspired wedding.
    Donald Trump Takes South Carolina In Republican Primary

    Donald Trump Takes South Carolina In Republican Primary

    Donald Trump has easily defeated Nikki Haley in South Carolina's Republican contest extending his winning streak as he marches toward a third consecutive presidential nomination and a rematch with President Joe Biden.