Large Parts Of Victoria On High Alert For Extreme Bushfire Conditions

Extreme fire danger is predicted for six of Victoria's nine weather districts on Wednesday, with temperatures predicted to hit mid-30C to 40C across the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the mercury to top 43C in Mildura in the state's northwest and winds of up to 40km/h.

But Country Fire Authority chief Jason Heffernan said authorities were focused on the nearby Wimmera region, with the fire risk modelled at the upper-end of extreme.

"We will watch the movements in the next couple of days," he told ABC TV on Monday.

"At the moment the models are firming for at least a nasty day in six districts. Half the state is in extreme bushfire rating."

Other weather districts in the firing line are the Mallee, South West, Northern Country, North Central and Central.

Heffernan warned residents in those areas cannot afford to be complacent and particularly urged those who live near bushland or grassland to clean up around the house.

"We need the Victorian communities to be ready for Wednesday," he said.

"The Bayindeen fire burnt under extreme conditions. We saw how quick that fire ran. We saw how far spot fires emerged, some 15km ahead of the main front."

More than 500 firefighters are continuing to battle the Bayindeen blaze, northwest of Ballarat, which has burned more than 19,500 hectares and destroyed six homes.

Sheds and fences have also been lost.

The fire between Raglan and Mount Cole is not yet under control but firefighters have slowed its spread.

With AAP.