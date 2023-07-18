Large Metal Dome That Washed Up On A WA Beach Could Be From Space, But Sadly Isn't Aliens

The cylindrical metal piece of equipment was found on Sunday near Green Head, about 250 kilometres north of Perth.

Experts have since declared it to be safe and are now working to identify what it is, with the most probable outcome being it is from space.

But aliens haven't come to visit us. Instead, it is believed to be part of a space rocket that originated from Earth.

The Australian Space Agency (ASA) says the device, which appears to be partly made of a woven material, could be part of a space vehicle, and it was contacting other international agencies in a bid to identify it.

"The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle, and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information," it said in a tweet.

It quickly drew a crowd of interested locals, with some posing for photos with the device before authorities arrived.

WA Police late on Monday said an analysis of the object by the Department of Fire and Emergency Service and Chemistry Centre of Western Australia had determined the object was safe and "there is no current risk to the community".

Image: Australian Space Agency

AAP with The Project.