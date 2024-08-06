Landmark Decision Finds Google Is Illegally Exploiting Dominance To Squash Other Search Engines

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta's decision comes nearly a year after the start of a trial pitting the US Justice Department against Google in the country's biggest antitrust showdown in a quarter century.

After reviewing reams of evidence that included testimony from top executives at Google, Microsoft and Apple during last year's 10-week trial, Mehta issued his potentially market-shifting decision three months after the two sides presented their closing arguments in early May.

"After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," Mehta wrote in his 277-page ruling.

He said Google's dominance in the search market is evidence of its monopoly.

Google "enjoys an 89.2 per cent share of the market for general search services, which increases to 94.9 per cent on mobile devices," the ruling said.

Google's search engine currently processes an estimated 8.5 billion queries per day worldwide, nearly doubling its daily volume from 12 years ago, according to a recent study released by the investment firm BOND.

Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said the company intends to appeal Mehta's findings.

"This decision recognises that Google offers the best search engine but concludes that we shouldn't be allowed to make it easily available," Walker said.

Mehta's conclusion that Google has been running an illegal monopoly sets up another legal phase to determine what sorts of changes or penalties should be imposed to reverse the damage done and restore a more competitive landscape.

The potential outcome could result in a wide-ranging order requiring Google to dismantle some of the pillars of its internet empire or prevent it from shelling out billions annually to ensure its search engine automatically answers queries on the iPhone and other internet-connected devices.

After the next phase, the judge could conclude only modest changes are required to level the playing field.

With AAP.