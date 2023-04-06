Landlords Losing Out Is Making A Tough Rental Market Even Tougher

If you live in a house in a capital city, that means prices have been bumped up eight times in the last two years and seven times for units.

In theory, it's a good time to be a landlord.

But in reality, ten consecutive rate rises have left most with a massive shortfall.

In Sydney, for example, while renters are forking out an average extra $315 a month compared to last year, investors are getting charged an extra $835 a month on a $500,000 variable loan.

Leaving landlords struggling to find the extra cash to cover the difference with no other choice but to offload their assets, meaning there are fewer rentals in an already sparse market.

"More than 5000 investment properties were listed for sale in the past three months, lifting the nationwide tally to 10,542 data from CoreLogic shows," Tim Lawless from CoreLogic said.