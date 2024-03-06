Landlord Slammed After Asking Renter To Help Pay For New Driveway

According to The Daily Mail, the tenant took to Facebook to ask for advice, writing 'My landlord approached me and asked if I'd be willing to contribute to some of the costs for them to install a driveway into our rental.'

'Currently, I park off-street, and a driveway would be very convenient for me,' the rented continued, adding, 'Is this something I should/need to contribute to? I want to remain on good terms with the landlord, but even helping out 20 per cent of the cost is quite dear.'

People were quick to advise against contributing to the cost of the driveway, whether or not it would help the tenant with day to day parking.

'Why would you contribute to something you don't own?' questioned one commenter, adding 'sounds as though your landlord is taking advantage'.

'How ridiculous. Absolutely NOT. Not your responsibility AT ALL,' wrote another.

Others encouraged the tenant to use the offer as a bargaining chip for rent freezes or lease extensions.