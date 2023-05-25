Landlord Charged With Lighting His House On Fire While Blasting "We Didn't Start The Fire"

According to CBS, Travis Lee Carlson from America deliberately set his apartment on fire and was blasting Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start The Fire" when the house was ablaze.

According to a criminal complaint, the downstairs tenant says they woke up to their landlord, identified as Carlson, "smashing glass and breaking things" for about 20 minutes.

Carlson then knocked on the downstairs tenant's apartment, telling the tenant that "the house is on fire."

When emergency services arrived, they reportedly found the upstairs apartment on fire with "We Didn't Start the Fire" blaring from the unit.

Carlson could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Image: CBS/Getty