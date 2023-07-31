Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Has Announced His Retirement

He ended his spectacular AFL career with 1066 over 354 games, which made him the “fourth-most prolific goalscorer in the history of the VFL/AFL”, according to the AFL.

Franklin kicked his 1000th career goal in 2022 in a game against Geelong. He joined AFL greats Tony Lockett (1,360 goals), Gordon Coventry (1,299), Jason Dunstall (1,254), Doug Wade (1,057) and Gary Ablett senior (1,031).

The AFL legend won two premierships with Hawthorn before he moved to the Sydney Swans with a huge nine-year deal worth $10 million.

He is an eight-time All-Australian and a four-time Coleman Medal winner.