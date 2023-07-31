The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Has Announced His Retirement

Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Has Announced His Retirement

One of the greatest AFL players of all time, Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, has announced his retirement following an injury sustained during the Sydney Swans’ win against Essendon on Saturday.

He ended his spectacular AFL career with 1066 over 354 games, which made him the “fourth-most prolific goalscorer in the history of the VFL/AFL”, according to the AFL.

Franklin kicked his 1000th career goal in 2022 in a game against Geelong. He joined AFL greats Tony Lockett (1,360 goals), Gordon Coventry (1,299), Jason Dunstall (1,254), Doug Wade (1,057) and Gary Ablett senior (1,031).

The AFL legend won two premierships with Hawthorn before he moved to the Sydney Swans with a huge nine-year deal worth $10 million.

He is an eight-time All-Australian and a four-time Coleman Medal winner.

Maccas Brings Back Cheesy Range After Popular Demand
NEXT STORY

Maccas Brings Back Cheesy Range After Popular Demand

Advertisement

Related Articles

Maccas Brings Back Cheesy Range After Popular Demand

Maccas Brings Back Cheesy Range After Popular Demand

McDonald’s Australia has bought back some cheesy favourites in their revamped winter menu, with the Cheesy Chicken and Cheesy Beef burgers back for a limited time.
NSW Premier Rules Out Gas Ban For New Households

NSW Premier Rules Out Gas Ban For New Households

NSW will not follow Victoria's lead in banning gas connections in new households, despite Premier Chris Minns conceding electricity is far cheaper.
Cost Of Living Increases Is Forcing Australians To Cancel Holidays

Cost Of Living Increases Is Forcing Australians To Cancel Holidays

Bursting budgets, soaring petrol and grocery prices and interest rate hikes are forcing Australians to park their travel plans and save their money.
Search Continues For Missing Crew After Helicopter Crash

Search Continues For Missing Crew After Helicopter Crash

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has offered his thoughts to the families of four missing soldiers after an army helicopter crashed.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Rules Out A Snap Election Over Housing Bill Stoush

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Rules Out A Snap Election Over Housing Bill Stoush

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out a snap election in October if the government fails to secure parliament's support for its signature housing policy.