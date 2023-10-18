Lance Bass Hilariously Holds Up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ Sign At NFL Game Just In Case Anyone Was Confused

Just to make sure no one was confused when the jumbotron camera focused on Bass, the 44-year-old singer held up a handwritten sign that read “NOT TAYLOR SWIFT” while waving to the cheering crowd.

Posting the hilarious moment to Instagram, he captioned the post “In case anyone was confused.”

The NFL has garnered a lot of attention after a rumoured romance between pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

The pair have been spotted together on many occasions since rumours started circulating.

Last month, Bass and the rest of *NSYNC reunited on stage to present Swift an award for best pop video at the VMAs.

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” the Bad Blood singer said when she accepted the award trying to not focus on the iconic boy band.

"I had your dolls," she added. "Like, are you doing something? What's going to happen now ... They're going to do something and I need to know what it is!"

Talking to Entertainment Tonight after the award ceremony, Bass said: "It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true.

"I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts."

"I blame Taylor Swift. I think she sicced the Swifties on us and I think the Swifties and the *NSYNCers just kind of created this tsunami."