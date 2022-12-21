The Project

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Lana Del Rey Promotes Her New Album One Billboard... In Her Ex's Hometown.

Lana Del Rey takes a personal approach to advertise her newest record.

Lana Del Rey is a popular singer, songwriter, and record producer. You might know her from her hit song "Video Games" which blew up on the internet back in 2011. Since then, she's released numerous critically acclaimed albums, including Born to Die, Ultraviolence, Honeymoon, and Lust for Life. On March 10 Lana will be releasing her latest album, ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

Lana is known for her unique sound and style. She's got a cool, vintage vibe going on. But she soon may also be known for her cool or, should we say, cold approach to promotion.

Lana Del Ray has opted to promote her album on only one billboard. Instead of going with prominent marketing cities such as New York or Los Angeles, the billboard is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which just happens to be the hometown of her ex-boyfriend, Sean Larkin.

This was no accident.

On her Instagram page, Del Rey posted a picture of the billboard, "There's only one, and it's in Tulsa."

And in the comments, she added, "It's personal.”

To rub salt in the wound, Lana Del Rey dropped her album title track and album announcement on Larkin’s birthday, Dec. 7.

The other album track titles are yet to be announced, but if her mood towards her ex is anything to go by, we can assume they might include ‘Glad it’s over’, ‘You owe me money’, and ‘You’re just like your father’.

