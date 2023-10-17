Lana Del Rey Donates “Every Dollar” Earned From Ticket Sales Back To Cities She Performs In

During one of the shows in Charleston, West Virginia, the Video Games singer told the crowd she had donated the money.

“I just wanted to say thank you to you and just every city I’ve gone to before this…every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city.”

“It’s not about [the money] for me. I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it… I don’t need to. I just love it, and we’re all about the places we’ve been to.”

No other details have been released regarding where the money has been donated to. She then finished the show with the title track off her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

When the Summertime Sadness singer released her 2020 poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, she donated half of her advance to Dig Deep’s Navajo Water Project to help provide Navajo Nation access clean water.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram in a now-deleted post: “No matter what the results of the election, just remember we can each as individuals, shine brightly and contribute to our world in our own individual way.

As I’ve been lucky enough to be given an advance from Simon and Schuster, I’m so grateful to be able to spread that money around to foundations that are in need of our help, beginning with foundations connected to the Navajo community.

“We hope the Dig Deep Water project will find relief with the $350,000 that we delivered to them last month. I personally have always believed in personal reparations to give back to the people who have shaped our land. I look forward to updating you on the rest of the donations that we make throughout the year.”