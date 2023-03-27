The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Lady Gaga Spotted Dressed A Harley Quinn In New York On Set Of Joker 2

Lady Gaga Spotted Dressed A Harley Quinn In New York On Set Of Joker 2

We have our first glimpse at Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn, and it’s safe to say it’s sent fans wild.

DC fans have been given a first glimpse at the new Harley Quinn after Lady Gaga was spotted in New York filming for Joker 2.

The ‘Poker Face’ superstar was spotted for the first time dressed as Quinn, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the DC Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga was seen fully kitted out, surrounded by Gotham City Police and a bustling crowd of extras.

Fans took to Twitter to show their excitement over the new set pictures.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Rumoured To Be Heading To Australia After She Reportedly Booked MCG Dates
NEXT STORY

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Rumoured To Be Heading To Australia After She Reportedly Booked MCG Dates

Advertisement

Related Articles

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Rumoured To Be Heading To Australia After She Reportedly Booked MCG Dates

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Rumoured To Be Heading To Australia After She Reportedly Booked MCG Dates

Swifties, try not to get too excited because Taylor Swift has reportedly booked the MCG as part of The Eras Tour.
US News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On Air

US News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On Air

Not many of us can say we got the sack for quoting Snoop Dogg at work, but a US anchor sure can.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Begins To Learn How To Drive At Age 52

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Begins To Learn How To Drive At Age 52

As the leader prepares to step aside, it would appear she’s already thinking about the perks of the jobs she’ll miss. Like having a chauffeur, for example.
Finance Group Latitude Announces 14 Million Records Stolen In Hack Across Australia And New Zealand

Finance Group Latitude Announces 14 Million Records Stolen In Hack Across Australia And New Zealand

Consumer finance company Latitude Group has announced 14 million Australian and New Zealand customers had records stolen from its systems in the hack detected about a fortnight ago.
Adele Has Announced A Filming Of Her Las Vegas Residency Will Be Released, So Anyone Can See The Show

Adele Has Announced A Filming Of Her Las Vegas Residency Will Be Released, So Anyone Can See The Show

Adele has announced that she will be filming her Las Vegas residency so anyone who wants to see her perform can watch.