Lady Gaga Spotted Dressed A Harley Quinn In New York On Set Of Joker 2

DC fans have been given a first glimpse at the new Harley Quinn after Lady Gaga was spotted in New York filming for Joker 2.

The ‘Poker Face’ superstar was spotted for the first time dressed as Quinn, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the DC Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga was seen fully kitted out, surrounded by Gotham City Police and a bustling crowd of extras.

Fans took to Twitter to show their excitement over the new set pictures.